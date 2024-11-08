Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,283,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,100,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

