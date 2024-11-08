Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.