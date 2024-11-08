Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.22 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
