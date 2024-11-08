Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 50.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $13,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

