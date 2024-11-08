Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $206.79 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

