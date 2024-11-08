Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,039.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WDIV opened at $65.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.