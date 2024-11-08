Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.