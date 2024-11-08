Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $66.98. 6,788,441 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.70.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.