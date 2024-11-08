Financial Analysis: Amesite (AMST) versus Its Peers

Volatility & Risk
Amesite has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Amesite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amesite
|-2,653.01%
|-111.75%
|-102.34%
|Amesite Competitors
|-59.77%
|-9.24%
|-7.84%
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amesite
|$170,000.00
|-$4.40 million
|-1.47
|Amesite Competitors
|$2.14 billion
|$336.94 million
|-6.06
Amesite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amesite. Amesite is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Amesite rivals beat Amesite on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.