Financial Analysis: Amesite (AMST) versus Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -2,653.01% -111.75% -102.34% Amesite Competitors -59.77% -9.24% -7.84%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $170,000.00 -$4.40 million -1.47 Amesite Competitors $2.14 billion $336.94 million -6.06

This table compares Amesite and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amesite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amesite. Amesite is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Amesite rivals beat Amesite on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

