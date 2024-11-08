First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 4.4 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,172.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,950.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,851.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,363.97 and a twelve month high of $2,275.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.