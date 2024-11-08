Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,146 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

