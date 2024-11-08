Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,726,000 after buying an additional 205,893 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after buying an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock worth $13,878,151. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

