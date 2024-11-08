Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,895 shares of company stock worth $13,878,151. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.01 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

