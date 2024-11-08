Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.33. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 300,766 shares changing hands.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 598,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

