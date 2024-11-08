Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.33. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 300,766 shares changing hands.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.