Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Frontier Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

