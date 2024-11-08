Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Shares Up 24% – Still a Buy?

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) shot up 24% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

