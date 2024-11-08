FY2025 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Raised by Analyst

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

TSE EDR opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

