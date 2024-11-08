FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Decreased by Analyst

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

