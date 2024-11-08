Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.92 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

