Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

