Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,711,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,570 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,540 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 785,970 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after acquiring an additional 782,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $81.97 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.