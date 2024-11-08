Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

GO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ GO opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

