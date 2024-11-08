Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,352,462.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $195.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

