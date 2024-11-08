Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.