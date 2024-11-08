Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 315.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 184,171 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

