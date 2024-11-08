Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Read Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.