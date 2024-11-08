Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.40 and its 200 day moving average is $431.01.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

