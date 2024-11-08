Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DG opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

