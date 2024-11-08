Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $239.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.25. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.