Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of J opened at $144.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

