Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 76.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $524.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.77 and a 1 year high of $527.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.12.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.