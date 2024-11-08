Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

