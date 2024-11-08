Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,660,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after buying an additional 895,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

