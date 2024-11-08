Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 586.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

