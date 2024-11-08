Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $122.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.