Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in NetApp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 436,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NetApp by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.83 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

