Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

