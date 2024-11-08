Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,277 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9,131.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 394,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 390,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 314,164 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,278,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,775,030. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $53.93 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

