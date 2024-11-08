Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 158 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $477.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $483.52.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

