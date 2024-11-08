Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,021 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

