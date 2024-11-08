Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 278 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WST opened at $323.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

