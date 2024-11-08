Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,120 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

