Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 545 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

