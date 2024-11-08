Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

