Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 639 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after acquiring an additional 804,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

