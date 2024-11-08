Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 650 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

