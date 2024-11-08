Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 896 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Masco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

