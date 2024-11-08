Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 958 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.5 %

HOLX opened at $79.29 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

