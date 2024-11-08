Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

