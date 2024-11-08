Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 58,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.